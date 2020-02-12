Wednesday, February 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member

When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member

"Once when I was traveling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request for a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena Gupta said.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2020 17:19 IST
When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member
Image Source : TWITTER

When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member

Veteran actress Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice.

"Once when I was traveling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request for a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena said.

However, the actress couldn't get a seat of her choice, so she decided to take resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress.

View this post on Instagram

Soch rahi hu aur role milenge kya? 💎 @amrapalijewels Saree @houseofmasaba @smzsofficial #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

"I told her I had acted in 'Badhaai Ho' but she didn't recognise me. I questioned her why she hasn't watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies," recalled Neena on "The Kapil Sharma Show", about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian.

Neena will be next seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", with her "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News