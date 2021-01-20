Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN What's loyalty? Learn from Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares a close bond with bodyguard Shera and there's no doubt about that. He is close to him just like his other friends and has always stood beside him like a rock. And in return, we have seen Bhaijaan giving him utmost respect and care to him. Yet again, the actor treated fans with another gem of a picture that perfectly depicted the bond they two of them share. Salman is shooting for his next project 'Antim: The Final Truth' with Aayush Sharma and will be seen playing the role of a Sikh cop. The fans got excited even more after looking at the latest photo that featured the two of them wearing turbans.

Salman on Wednesday, which also happens to be the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti took to Instagram and shared the picture with Shera. In the image, we see Shera wearing all black clothes along with a matching turban. While for Salman, he was seen in a pink shirt with blue jeans and a red turban. The photo was captioned, "Loyalty... @beingshera." The same image was also shared by Shera who wrote, "Will stand with you till death do us apart! Love you Maalik @beingsalmankhan."

Have a look at the posts here:

This isn't the first time we have seen the two of them bonding in front of the camera. Shera's Instagram handle is filled with his pictures with his 'maalik' as he fondly refers to the superstar. Catch some of them here:

Coming back to 'Antim,' the film happens to be a Mahesh Manjrekar directorial and an adaptation of a Marathi crime Drama titled as 'Mulshi Pattern.' The intriguing teaser was shared by the superstar on Instagram with a caption reading, "Antim begins.." It featured Salman in a never-seen-before avatar while Aayush was seen playing the role of a gangster.

Meanwhile, the actor on Tuesday announced that his upcoming film Radhe will arrive in cinemas on Eid 2021. Salman's decision followed a request from exhibitors' associations across the country for a theatrical release of the film. He took Instagram to share the good news with his 37.7 million followers: "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing 'Radhe' in theatres."

"In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch 'Radhe'. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.."

With the release of Radhe, Salman's tradition of Eid releases will continue. In the past, his films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Dabangg", "Kick" and "Bodyguard" had released on festive occasion.

Apart from the above two projects, he will also be seen in Kick 2. Salman is currently seen hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14.