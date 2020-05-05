WATCH: Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares actor's video of jumping into freezing cold water

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irrfan Khan's son Babli shares actor's video of jumping into freezing cold water

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's untimely death on April 29th left his fans in shock. The actor was rushed to the hospital for colon infection and succumbed to it on Wednesday, leaving his wife Sutapa Sikdat and sons Babil and Ayaan behind. While he is no more with us, his memories are giving solace to the family as well as the fans. Irrfan's son Babli has been sharing many unseen moments from the actor's life and remembering him. On Tuesday, Babil shared a video showing Irrfan Khan's adventurous side as he jumps into the freezing cold water. The video shows him taking a plunge into the water and then saying, "It's ice." Watch the videos-

EArlier, Babil shared Irrfan's video in which he was seen relishing Pani puri after ending his diet. He captioned the video, "When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri." The video went viral in no time and fans flooded the post with condolences. One user wrote, "He’ll always remain with us forever." Another said, "For a second mujhe laga jaise he is there. Kuch hua hi na ho. Love and power to sutapa ji, you and Ayan"

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and has left for London for the treatment. He returned last year to complete the shoot of his last film Angrezi Medium. Just four days before his death, Irrfan had lost his mother Sayeeda Begum. A couple of days after the actor left us, his wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a heartfelt note and said that his zeal to live life and for perfection has spoiled her for life.

She said, How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know. "

Irrfan's son Babil said, "Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe." On the other hand, Ayan said, "Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you." Wife Sutapa's statement further read, "Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come."

