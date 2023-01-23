Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's Telugu movie is unstoppable

Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's Telugu movie directed by Bobby Kolli registered phenomenal numbers at the ticket window. If it continues at the same pace, the film will touch the Rs 150 Cr mark in its second week.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2023 9:25 IST
Image Source : TWITTER Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's Telugu movie continues to soar high at the box office. Over the weekend, the film a big rise in numbers. After the conclusion of the festive occasion of Pongal, when other south films are witnessing a drop in their collection, Waltair Veerayya has managed to register growth. The films now inching closer to minting Rs 150 Cr at the ticket window. 

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Report

The action comedy entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli registered phenomenal numbers at the box office on day 10 of its release. As per early estimates, the Telugu film managed to rake in over Rs 8 Cr. As reported by trade websites, the total collection of the film is now over Rs 139 Cr. If it continues at the same pace, the film will touch the Rs 150 Cr mark in its second week.

About Waltair Veerayya

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The movie makers promised that Balayya will be seen in a never seen befire mass and action-packed role. Balayya is said to have played dual role in the action thriller. The big cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood and Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood.

'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

