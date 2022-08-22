'Vivek Agnihotri wants attention': Anurag Kashyap on war of words with The Kashmir Files director | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI Anurag Kashyap shares his views on Vivek Agnihotri and The Kashmir Files

Anurag Kashyap, the Bollywood filmmaker behind critically acclaimed films like Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur, has been embroiled in a war of words with The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Their argument began when Anurag, during an interview, talked about India's entry for the Oscars this year. He said that RRR should be nominated as India's official submission to the Oscars in the best foreign feature film award category while adding he hopes "it's not The Kashmir Files". Vivek responded to Anurag's statement on Twitter saying, "He is running a campaign against The Kashmir Files Oscars submission." Now, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, Anurag has clarified his statement about The Kashmir Files.

Anurag Kashyap on Vivek Agnihotri

Anurag Kashyap, whose film Dobaaraa has released in cinema halls on August 19, shared his views on Vivek Agnihotri taking note of his comment on The Kashmir Files as India's entry for Oscars. Anurag said that the statement was made in jest and called Vivek an attention-seeking personality. While speaking about the matter with India TV, Anurag said, "Vivek Agnihotri wanted attention and he got it. The statement was made in jest. The discussion was about RRR and Oscars and how the movie is being loved in Hollywood. RRR has bagged 3 nominations for Saturn Awards, which no Indian film has ever got. Vivek skipped over an 80-minute interview and tweeted about the part about The Kashmir Files because he has an attention problem. He wants a lot of attention. He thinks he has achieved a lot. Nothing of this sort has happened with him ever in his life. The Kashmir Files has given a lot to him. Still, his hunger is not subsiding. And for that, he can abuse me as much as he wants."

Anurag Kashyap on Oscars nominations

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about how India has been sending the wrong films to the Oscars. He said, "What (films) we send for consideration and what kind of films are actually nominated, there is a huge difference there. Only a handful of our films have been nominated for Oscars because we have sent the wrong films. I have not seen The Kashmir Files because it's not my ideology. But I stick to my words."

Anurag Kashyap targets Vivek Agnihotri for making 'bad' film

While on the subject of Vivek Agnihotri and The Kashmir Files, Anurag also shed light on another project they collaborated on in the past. He said, "I wrote a film for him. What we wrote and what he made out of the script were completely different. At that time I knew he did not know how to make films. After that, we never worked together again. When his film The Tashkent Files was working, I said the movie cannot be taken down as it is doing really well. I appreciated the film as it deserved. But you do need honest people in your life."

Check out Anurag Kashyap's full interview with India TV here.

