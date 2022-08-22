Khushi Kapoor vacations with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, young beauties stun in summer dresses

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHI05K Khushi Kapoor shares pics with Aaliyah Kashyap

Khushi Kapoor is currently vacationing with her bestie Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two have shared images from their latest getaway in Los Angeles. The young beauties have been slaying it on Instagram as they opted for the perfect summer dresses, keeping in mind the sultry weather conditions abroad. The close bond Khushi and Aaliyah share was pretty evident from the pictures they have shared on social media and their followers loved the quality time the two are spending together.

Khushi Kapoor shares stunning images on social media

Khushi shared some lovely pictures with her pal Aaliyah on Instagram. They beat the heat by the poolside at a resort where they got together. In one of the pictures, they wore summer dresses. Khushi wore a yellow dress with frills and Aaliyah opted for a bodycon outfit. They also shared images from a hike they did together. For the trip, they wore athleisure and put their toned body on display. Khushi also shared a mirror selfie after she did some shopping during her trip with Aaliyah. She did a pout in the image as she clicked her reflection in the mirror.

Khushi captioned her Instagram post, "Did u really go to La if you haven’t posted a picture of palm trees on your Instagram (sic)."

Khushi stuns in a black cut-out dress

Earlier, the younger sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Khushi redefined beauty in the pictures. She was seen wearing a black cut-out satin dress. She looked gorgeous as she completed the look with bold make-up and nude lips. She also put her tattoos on display in the pictures. Khushi's Instagram post was bombarded with compliments from her fans, friends, and colleagues. Khushi's The Archies co-star Suhana Khan commented, "Amazing". Karisma Kapoor, Antara Marwah, Maheep Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and several other celebrities also reacted to Khushi's glam pictures on Instagram.

Read: House of the Dragon Episode 1 Review: Game of Thrones spin-off gets off to a flyer with more fire

Khushi Kapoor's upcoming Bollywood debut

Bollywood is bracing for its next generation of stars as the cast of the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies, which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name was revealed earlier this year in May. Khushi Kapoor is one of the names who is part of the upcoming film, to be released on Netflix. While it will star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in her debut role, the cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, among several others.

Read: Allu Arjun makes grand entry at India Day parade in New York; does Pushpa’s iconic step with Mayor

Latest Entertainment News