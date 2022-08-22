Allu Arjun makes grand entry at India Day parade in New York; does Pushpa’s iconic step with Mayor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun at India Day parade in New York

Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. His last release Pushpa: The Rise was a hit at the box office, and earned Rs 300 crore worldwide. The Telugu actor was recently in New York, where he represented India at the most loved annual event organised by the Indian diaspora in the US, the India Day parade. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses from the event. He was honoured as Grand Marshal at the India Day parade by NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Allu Arjun's Instagram post

Sharing the pictures from the event, the Telugu superstar wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc." In the pics, Allu Arjun was being facilitated with a certificate as he stood next to NYC Mayor and other dignitaries. Well, what grabbed eyeballs was Allu Arjun performed his viral 'Main Jhukega Nahi' step with the Mayor. Take a look:

Allu Arjun makes grand entry at India Day parade

Allu was joined by his wife Sneha Reddy at the parade. He shared a video of himself waving the national flag at the parade, and wrotr, "It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York." The actor, who donned a white coat for the event, was seen waving at the huge crowd who had come to see him. Allu Arjun was hounoured with the title of Grand Marshal. On the other hand, his wife Sneha was dressed in yellow for the India Day parade. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is unstoppable in Hindi belt

In some of the viral videos shared online, Allu could be seen on LED screens at Times Square, New York. For the unversed, India marked its 75th year of Independence on August 15 this year and the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have joined forces to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in a grand way.

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'

The Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' gathered a massive response from the netizens at the box office and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. As per various media reports, the pre-production part of the film has already been completed and makers will soon begin the shooting of the sequel. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun doubles his fee for Pushpa 2? Fans say 'woh jhukega nahi'

Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa: The Rise also starred Rahmika Mandana in the lead role and south actor Samantha Prabhu in a guest appearance. The film, written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, told the story of its titular character Pushparaj of his rise to become a sandalwood smuggler and his personal trauma.

