Vivek Agnihotri comes in support of same-sex marriage; says ‘it's a right not crime’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for expressing his opinions, has campaigned for same-sex marriage in his new post. The director's decision comes a day after the Centre requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the batch of petitions, emphasising that the issues should be left to the wisdom of the people's elected representatives. The Supreme Court on April 18 will hear a batch of requests seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after the government reiterated its opposition to any such legal move.

The Kashmir Files director often expresses his views regarding trending issues on Twitter and the filmmaker took to the microblogging platform to hit out at the Centre’s recent remarks calling same-sex marriage an ‘urban elitist’ concept. He wrote, “NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime”.



The Supreme Court is hearing the Union government's application challenging the constitutional court's jurisdiction and competence to rule on the legalisation of same-sex marriage, which the Centre described as a very sensitive socio-legal issue that fell under Parliament's exclusive law-making powers.

Along with the BJP regimes, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) attempted to meddle in the fight, claiming that same-sex parenting is harmful to a child's overall mental development. Significantly, it comes despite the fact that the petitioners have not yet sought adoption rights for same-sex couples, which would have provided the Commission with a locus and exemplified the growing opposition to the demand to broaden the definition of marriage beyond heterosexual unions.

