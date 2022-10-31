Virat Kohli hotel room invasion: From Varun Dhawan to Parineeti Chopra, celebs react on privacy breach

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KALPENPAREKH Bollywood celebs react to Virat Kohli's hotel room invasion

Virat Kohli's hotel room invasion has made the celebrities very furious. Celebrity life isn't easy when it's about too much paparazzi or fan craze. During the onset of IND vs SA T20 match from last night, an alleged fan who was later identified as a hotel staff entered former India captain Virat Kohli's room and filmed the premises during the invasion. Kohli seemed very furious about this invasion and took to social media uploading the same leaked video on his Instagram and telling his fans how the privacy breach has disappointed him.

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Dino Morea supported Virat and commented on the video. The heartthrob of Bollywood Varun Dhawan commented, 'Horrible behaviour', While Parineeti Chopra wrote, 'OMFG. New level of low' and following the league, Arjun Kapoor commented, 'Absolutely unethical & uncool...'. The charming actor Dino Morea also commented, 'This is terrible behaviour'. Abhishek Bachchan also commented, 'Not cool'.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also expressed disappointment by sharing a note on her Instagram stories, Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line (sic)?”

Later the Australian hotel released a statement apologizing for the incident, stating that the contractors involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.

Though celebrity life is said to be a public property but breaching their privacy is something not at all acceptable. Celebrities do understand the craze and the curiosity of fans to get to know about their personal lives and they even share glimpses of their whereabouts to treat their fans but invading their personal space is totally unethical.

