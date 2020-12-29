VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan plays guitar and sings 'Attention' by Charlie Puth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARYANKHANFANCLUB Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan plays guitar and sings 'Attention' by Charlie Puth

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a social media sensation. His photos and videos go viral on the internet in no time. While the star kid is till to make his mark in Bollywood, he enjoys a huge fanbase. Many fan accounts are also there in his name. One of the fan pages on Instagram shared unseen videos of Aryan playing a guitar and singing which have broken the internet. In the videos, Aryan can be seen crooning Charlie Puth’s popular song Attention. He can also be seen playing the guitar and jamming with his friends.

Soon after, fans flooded the post with compliments for Aryan Khan. One user wrote, "Mashallha God bless you." Another commented, "I heard his voice for the first time and its wowww." Check out the viral videos here-

Fans have been waiting for Aryan Khan to make his acting debut in Bollywood soon but it appears that the star kid has other plans. Shah Rukh Khan during his conversation with David Letterman on his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction had revealed that Aryan is not interested in acting. He had said, "He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer."

However, Aryan Khan wants to be a director. SRK had earlier revealed that his son wants to join the industry, may as a director. This year, Aryan left everyone mesmerized after he gave his voice to the character of Simba in the film The Lion King. Talking about Aryan’s first film, SRK in an interview to IANS said, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do."

Interestingly, Aryan Khan had also given his voice for the film The Incredibles along with Shah Rukh Khan when he was just nine-years-old.