Viral: Suriya cooks biryani on Kaathal set, dines with Mammootty and Jyothika | PICS and Videos

Suriya joined his wife Jyothika and Malayalam star Mammootty on the set of Kaathal in Kochi. Videos and pictures of the three superstars have been going viral on social media. Suriya was seen cooking biryani with a big ladle in his hand. Later on, he also dined with Jyothika, Mammootty and the film crew on the set. The moments from the spot have been trending on social media and fans are showering them with love and adoration. It is certainly a rare occasion that three stars of such stature come together and their snap is undoubtedly the 'pic of the day'.

Suriya cooks biryani on Kaathal set

National Award-winning actor Suriya surprised everyone on Kaathal set. He also tried his hands at cooking and was seen stirring biryani in a huge container with a big ladle. He was seen arriving at the spot in his car. As soon as he got out of the vehicle, a huge crowd, consisting of the movie crew, surrounded him. He clicked photos with the fans and greeted them with smiles.

Suriya, Mammootty and Jyothika's pictures on Kaathal sets are truly worth a thousand words.

Kaathal is directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame.

Earlier, Suriya had congratulated team Kaathal on social media when Jyothika officially joined the film as the cast opposite Mammootty. "From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir JeoBaby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka , Jo n team the best for @kaathalthecore . Happy happy birthday Jo (sic)," Suriya had tweeted.

Kaathal shoot update

Jyothika joined Kaathal set for filming in October.

The film went on floors on October 20.

