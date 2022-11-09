'Kantara is my film': Yash's viral response is proof why he is Kannada industry's pride, fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMBALEFILMS KGF star Yash called Kantara 'his film' at an event

While most movie fans in North India would associate Kannada films with the successful KGF franchise, the latest release Kantara is staking its claim with its phenomenal box office run worldwide. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada feature film Kantara is ruling in the Hindi regions as well with the dubbed version collecting over Rs 67 crore in a span of 26 days. In a recent interview, Yash, being his humble self, proudly said that Kantara is 'his film' even though he is not associated with the cast and crew in any way. His response to owning Kantara like it is his own project has gone viral among the fans.

Yash claims Kantara is his film

Kannada star Yash recently interacted with the media at an event in New Delhi. One of the questions posed to him was, "As we speak, Kantara, your new film… not your film but a Kannada film is making waves. High praise, and again a low-budget film that’s making a lot of money. What is it in Bengaluru’s air? It seems like ‘Namma Karnataka’ is the buzzword at the moment."

To this, Yash responded by saying, "Kantara is also my film. You said it’s not my film, but it is my film also." Yash’s response has won the internet and fans showering immense love on him.

Kantara rules box office pan-India and worldwide

Rishab Shetty stars in and directs Kantara. Its box office collections worldwide are a staggering Rs 350 crore and counting. In the Hindi version, it has collected over Rs 67 crore. In the northern region, Kantara has outperformed Bollywood films featuring major movie stars like Akshay Kumar (Ram Setu), Ajay Devgn (Thank God), Katrina Kaif (Phone Bhoot), Ayushmann Khurrana (Doctor G) and others.

Now, Kantara's OTT release is being awaited by the fans.

