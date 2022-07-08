Vikram hospitalised after heart attack? Here's why Ponniyin Selvan actor won't attend teaser launch today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_REAL_CHIYAAN Vikram lands in hospital after a heart attack

Tamil star Vikram, popularly called Chiyaan Vikram, has been hospitalised in Chennai after he suffered mild chest discomfort. The actor will be seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is set to release on September 30. The teaser of the film is supposed to be launched on July 8 at 6 pm in Chennai but due to his medical emergency, Vikram won't be attending it, it is speculated.

Vikram had a heart attack?

It has been widely reported in the media that Vikram had a heart attack and was hospitalised for the same. However, it is not the truth. The actor's manager clarified the rumours about his health on social media. he did confirm that Vikram is being treated in the hospital. Suryanarayanan M wrote on Twitter, "Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest (sic)."

Will Vikram miss Ponniyin Selvan: I teaser launch?

Meanwhile, the teaser of Vikram's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is directed by Mani Ratnam, is all set to launch in Chennai at 6 pm on July 8. It is believed that since Vikram is in hospital, he won't be attending the event. Vikram was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan, which co-starred his son, actor Dhruv Vikram. The film premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.