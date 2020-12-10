Vidyut Jammwal has special gift for fans on his birthday| Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal has special gift for fans on his birthday

Today is action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal's birthday. The actor who turned 40 on Thursday, has dominated Bollywood as well as South Industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and have won millions of hearts with his fitness techniques. He says he wants to start the year ahead with a series of his art of healing and thus he has a special birthday gift for his fans and followers across India.

Vidyut presented live streaming of Kalari Chikitsa as a surprise for fitness aspirants. The actor shared the art of healing with them. The underlining philosophy of Kalari Chikitsa is balancing all the seven systems of the body to achieve alignment and to heal.

"My birthday wish is for everyone to be safe and fit, and I hope we all step into the upcoming year knowing ourselves. On my birthday I wanted to start with a series of my healing," Vidyut said.

Uploading the video on his YouTube handle, he wrote "Hello Jammwalion Family, I believe in the existence of a perfect being. As a practitioner of Kalaripayattu, I trust the healing systems of our body. Speaking to our organs and maintaining a sync of our 7 healing system will help us lead a perfect functional life."

He further said "today I speak about Kidney Marma. The kidneys are the most vital organs as they cleanse and release the toxins from our body. Crystal formation leads to kidney failures. I would like to introduce a unique way to address your kidneys, form a connection and cleanse them to help maintain your sync towards perfection through Pranas and breathing techniques."

Vidyut started his Bollywood career with the film 'Force'. He was recently seen in the digitally-released film, "Khuda Haafiz".

However, his name is included in the top 10 martial artists of the world and he has shown his martial arts glimpse on his Instagram handle many times.