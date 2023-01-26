Vidyut Jammwal and Aditya Dhar conferred with J&K Govt Award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEVIDYUTJAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal and Aditya Dhar have been awarded with J&K Govt Award

J and K government announced on the occasion of Republic Day the conferment of J and K Government Awards to Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The two celebrities have been selected for the award from the field of performing arts. These awards are conferred each year on the eve of Republic Day in recognition of contributions made by outstanding achievers in different fields like literature, performing art, excellence in art & crafts, social reforms and empowerment and other fields.

ANI tweeted the information regarding Vidyut and Aditya being selected for J and K Govt Awards. "J&K Govt announced the conferment of J&K Govt Awards, 2023 on Republic Day. Award in the category of Performing Arts was conferred to Actor Vidyut Jamwal, Uri Film Director Aditya Dhar whereas Cricketer Umran Malik was conferred with award in outstanding sports persons category (sic)," the tweet read.

Apart from Vidyut and Aditya, actors Mir Sarwar (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dishoom, Jolly LLB 2), Iqbal Khan (Jalsa and Indoo Ki Jawani) and folk singer Noor Mohammed will also receive the J and K Govt Award. the prize includes Rs 51,000 cash, a medal and a citation.

On the movies front, Vidyut will be seen in his home production IB 71 and an untitled action film with Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar is yet to announce his next directorial venture after Uri (2019). He was working on The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal but it has been scrapped.

