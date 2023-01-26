Sharwanand engagement: Rumoured lovebirds Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari arrive in traditional clothes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANDHRAABBAY Rumoured couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari at Sharwanand's engagement

Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshitha Shetty, who is a software engineer by profession, in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad. Many Tollywood celebrities arrived to bless the couple on this special occasion but what caught the attention of the fans was Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's appearance together. The two actors are rumoured to be in a relationship since last year. Even though neither has confirmed their relationship status, fans have been shipping them together.

At Sharwanand's engagement as Siddharth and Aditi came together and posed for photographs, fans are certain now more than ever that they are indeed dating. Many fans even commented that Aditi and Siddharth will take the marital plunge soon. While their wedding speculations may be too far-fetched at this point in time, they looked cute together at Sharwanand's engagement with Rakshitha.

Read: Telugu actor Sharwanand engaged to software engineer Rakshitha Reddy; Ram Charan, Nani, Nagarjuna attend

Aditi is a stunning natural beauty. She arrived at Sharwanand's wedding in a parrot green blouse and a lemon-yellow coloured saree. Her look was simple and her beauty had everyone's attention. She kept the jewellery to a minimum and wore earrings and kept her dark brown hair open. Her look shouted 'beauty is simplicity'.

Siddharth arrived in a printed shirt, Nehru jacket and a traditional veshti dhoti. Both Siddharth and Aditi posed for photographs and stole the fans' hearts together.

Read: In PICS: Pregnant Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump as she steps out in style

Apart from Aditi and Siddharth, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and his son Akhil Akkineni and 'Natural Star' Nani also arrived for Sharwanand's engagement.

Latest Entertainment News