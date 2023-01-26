Telugu actor Sharwanand engaged to software engineer Rakshitha Reddy; Ram Charan, Nani, Nagarjuna attend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actor Sharwanand got engaged to Rakhshita Reddy

Telugu actor Sharwanand got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday. His finance is Rakshitha Reddy, who is a software engineer by profession. Sharwanand and Rakshitha exchanged rings and made it official in a close-knit ceremony. The engagement bash was attended by some of the Tollywood industry's biggest names including Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Nani. This was an important day in Shrwanand's life and he would be glad to receive the blessings of his near and dear ones.

Sharwanand and his bride-to-be glow in traditional attire

Sharwanand wore a cream-coloured kurta and pajama for his engagement to Rakhshita, who looked stunning in a saree. Rakhshita's traditional outfit featured a baby pink blouse with embroidery and a light sea green coloured saree with print all over. Rakhshita was truly a sight to behold at her engagement ceremony and complemented the young Tollywood star well in the viral photos that fans are showering with love. The couple looked blissed out as they exchanged rings.

Tollywood celebs attend Sharwanand's engagement

Many popular names from the Tollywood industry attended the engagement bash of Sharwanand in Hyderabad. RRR star Ram Charan attended with his wife Upasana. The couple is soon going to become parents. Chiranjeevi attended the ceremony and presented the couple with a bouquet of flowers. Nani, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna and his son Akhil Akkineni, rumoured couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari and many more arrived to partake in festivities and blessed the couple.

