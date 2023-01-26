Veteran actor Annu Kapoor hospitalised after chest ailment, is stable and recovering

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANNUKAPOOR Annu Kapoor has been hospitalised in a private hospital due to chest problem

Annu Kapoor, who is a popular TV and film personality, has been hospitalised on Thursday after he faced chest problems. While there are reports that he had a heart attack, the same has not been confirmed by the doctor who is treating him at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The doctor has further confirmed that Kapoor is stable now and recovering under his care. Doctors in the cardiology department are treating, observing and monitoring his health regularly.

Annu Kapoor is most popular for hosting the musical program Antakshari in the late 90s. He joined Bollywood much before entering TV. His character roles in Mr India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1990), Ghayal (1990), Hum (1991) and Darr (1993) earned him fame. One of his roles that is best remembered is Dr Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor (2012). In Hindi films, he last featured in Chehre, which was released in 2021.

He will be seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. He was also part of the first film and played the role of Ayushmann's on-screen father. The sequel, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa will release on the big screens on June 29 later this year.

About Kapoor's health, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management) Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, " Mr Kapoor was admitted for chest problem. He is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering."

