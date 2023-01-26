Thursday, January 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor hospitalised after chest ailment, is stable and recovering

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor hospitalised after chest ailment, is stable and recovering

Annu Kapoor has been admitted to a private hospital after he faced chest problems. Know the latest health update of the veteran film and TV personality.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: January 26, 2023 20:56 IST
Annu Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANNUKAPOOR Annu Kapoor has been hospitalised in a private hospital due to chest problem

Annu Kapoor, who is a popular TV and film personality, has been hospitalised on Thursday after he faced chest problems. While there are reports that he had a heart attack, the same has not been confirmed by the doctor who is treating him at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The doctor has further confirmed that Kapoor is stable now and recovering under his care. Doctors in the cardiology department are treating, observing and monitoring his health regularly. 

Read: Pathaan: MP Minister says 'no point in protesting against SRK film after Censor Board 'corrections' 

Annu Kapoor is most popular for hosting the musical program Antakshari in the late 90s. He joined Bollywood much before entering TV. His character roles in Mr India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1990), Ghayal (1990), Hum (1991) and Darr (1993) earned him fame. One of his roles that is best remembered is Dr Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor (2012). In Hindi films, he last featured in Chehre, which was released in 2021.

He will be seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. He was also part of the first film and played the role of Ayushmann's on-screen father. The sequel, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa will release on the big screens on June 29 later this year. 

Read:  Sonam Kapoor hugs baby Vayu in unseen picture shared by Anand Ahuja, says he misses them

Related Stories
Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman's 'Paurushpur' deals with gender politics and patriarchy

Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman's 'Paurushpur' deals with gender politics and patriarchy

Annu Kapoor robbed in France of expensive Prada bag, iPad; says 'ek number ke chor log hain' | VIDEO

Annu Kapoor robbed in France of expensive Prada bag, iPad; says 'ek number ke chor log hain' | VIDEO

Man accused of cheating actor Annu Kapoor in cyber fraud arrested after months

Man accused of cheating actor Annu Kapoor in cyber fraud arrested after months

About Kapoor's health, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management) Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, " Mr Kapoor was admitted for chest problem. He is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering." 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News