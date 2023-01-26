Pathaan: MP Minister says 'no point in protesting against SRK film after Censor Board 'corrections'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOX OFFICE Pathaan Update

Pathaan: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, among the first politicians to raise objection against Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood film over certain scenes, said there was no point in protesting anymore against the movie as the Censor Board has already "taken care" of controversial words. Some right-wing organisations held protests against the movie in parts of Madhya Pradesh on the day of its release on Wednesday over certain scenes, forcing some theatres in Indore and Bhopal to cancel the morning shows.

“I believe all rectifications have been made in it (film). The Censor Board has made corrections. Controversial words have been removed. So, I don't see any point in protesting now,” Mishra told reporters when asked about demonstrations against 'Pathaan' in Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister said those still protesting against the movie will be counselled.

Besharam Rang Controversy

Mishra had last month objected to actress Deepika Padukone's attire in 'Besharam Rang' song in the much-awaited film. He was among the first to raise objection to the use of saffron costumes in the song. The minister had earlier raised objections over certain content in some other movies and web series while seeking to defend Indian culture and traditions.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a BJP conclave in New Delhi, had advised party workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies.

Asked about the PM's remark made in the BJP national executive meeting, Mishra had said, “Nobody was named, but his (PM Modi's) every word, sentence is important for us and that is why all the workers have drawn inspiration from there. Our conduct and behaviour are always filled with his guidance and energy and will continue to be in future.”

About Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screens after four long years received an unprecedented response from the audience and critics alike. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe.

The film presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. Pathaan is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. Talking about his character in 'Pathaan', the superstar in a statement said: "Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he's naughty, he's tough but doesn't wear it on his sleeve. He's trusting. He's honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother."

(With PTI inputs)

