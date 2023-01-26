Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets unprecedented response; beats KGF 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screens after four long years received an unprecedented response from the audience and critics alike. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Pathaan appears to have exceeded everyone's expectations, as it surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day. According to trade reports, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected has broken the first-day records of KGF 2 Hindi (2022) and War (2019) which collected Rs 52 crore (nett) and Rs 50 crore (nett) upon their release.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Pathaan earned Rs 54 crore on the opening day in India. His tweet read, "#Pathaan Day 1 India, opening Rs 54 Crs Nett..A new All-time record.. Early estimates (sic)."

Pathaan Box Office Report

Pathaan is already the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film ever with 8000 screens already playing the film worldwide. Due to the unprecedented demand from the fans, additional 300 shows have also been added on the day of release. According to Box Office India, "Pathaan has recorded a phenomenal opening day at the box office as it takes a 50-51 crore nett collection in its Hindi version as per early estimates. The film has smashed non-holiday records by leaps and bounds as Bahubali - The Conclusion (Hindi) was the biggest non holiday opener before Pathaan."

"The Wednesday release has held the film back in certain sectors in the Hindi belt Gujarat / Saurashtra, CP Berar, CI and Rajasthan but they should show a good jump in collections on January 26. The other Hindi belts of UP and Bihar have performed far better. though even here the traditional Friday release or a national holiday will yield better results," BOI added.

It will be historic as Pathaan could smash the records of KGF 2 in Eastern India while the records of War look like being obliterated in the South.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Public Review: Shah Rukh Khan's action avatar is whistle worthy, fans love Deepika & John too

Pathaan 'Overseas' Box Office Report

Pathaan has already recorded the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film and that has benefitted the film. The film has recorded a historical business in Australia coming close to a figure of around $600K on the first day. The Gulf market has also shown excellent early trends. "The wait is for the Gulf numbers and if that goes back to pre-pandemic numbers then the film can target the numbers of the likes Dangal and Padmaavat and become the biggest film ever in overseas in original format," BOI stated.

About Pathaan

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. Talking about his character in 'Pathaan', the superstar in a statement said: "Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he's naughty, he's tough but doesn't wear it on his sleeve. He's trusting. He's honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother."

