Video: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday cheer for SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders as they attend IPL 2022

The fever of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on as cricket fanatics cheer for their favourite teams. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also not behind as she was seen cheering for his father's team Kolkata Knight Riders during its match with Punjab Kings on Friday along with her friend and actress Ananya Panday. Both Ananya and Suhana took to their respective Instagram handles to post a story where they were seen heading towards Wankhede Stadium to catch the sport. Earlier, her brother Aryan Khan was seen attending Kolkata's match with some of his friends.

Several videos of the star kids have surfaced on social media platforms and fans can't stop gushing over the beauties. In the pictures, Suhana can be seen wearing a tank top with the Kolkata Knight Riders logo, while Ananya wore a white tank top of a similar style. The two were seen in the stands watching the game and applauding KKR players.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan appeared together at IPL 2022 auction. They were in attendance to represent their father's team Kolkata Knight Riders. The team's co-owner Juhi Chawla was also represented by her daughter Jahnavi.

Meanwhile, Suhana recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York. She is all set to make their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies. The film will also mark digital debut of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan.