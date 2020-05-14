VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to help protect healthcare soldiers through his Meer Foundation

Image Source : TWITTER/MEER FOUNDATION Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to help protect healthcare soldiers through his Meer Foundation

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to come forward and support corona warriors during this time of need. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan have been actively working to provide relief to the daily wage workers as well as helping the healthcare officials in the battle with COVID 19. Now, he has asked his fans to donate to his Meer Foundation and help provide the necessary equipment to the healthcare soldiers who have been working bravely at the frontline of the pandemic. He tweeted, "Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way."

Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundationhttps://t.co/zfUWD5GnrD https://t.co/qMG39nau8B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2020

For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan has come out to urge people through his Meer Foundation to come forward to help with donations as usually they never function on donations but for this dire situation he has asked people to donate so that the money can be used for corona warriors from healthcare sectors. The actor's foundation will be providing PPE kits and ventilators to the healthcare workers as they have put their life at risk to give a smile on every face.

Meer Foundation's tweet read, ".@iamsrk & #MeerFoundation are working to protect healthcare soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Now you can be a part of our efforts! Donate on our crowdfunding link & help us take PPE kits & ventilators to them."

Earlier, Shah Rukh and Gauri have donated to multiple coronavirus relief funds including PM Modi's CARES Fund, Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Fund, Delhi's Chief Minister's Fund among others. SRK has also given his 4-story office in Mumbai to be used as an isolation center. Gauri Khan has also offered her office space a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. Taking to Twitter, Gauri had written, GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk."

Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @mybmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before. pic.twitter.com/HBjMBp1iDG — Meer Foundation (@MeerFoundation) April 22, 2020

