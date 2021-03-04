VIDEO: Kapil Sharma's 'rockstar' daughter Anayra grooves to Honey Singh's Jingle Bell song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARKETING.BY.RAJ Kapil Sharma's 'rockstar' daughter Anayra grooves to Honey Singh's Jingle Bell song

There is no denying that comedian Kapil Sharma's pictures and videos with his little daughter Anayra are the cutest thing on the internet. On Wednesday, the actor again treated fans with a heart-melting video of the little munchkin enjoying her own party. Taking to his Instagram stories, Kapil Sharma shared a video of Anayra dancing to rap star Honey Singh's song Jingle Bells. The awe-dorable video shows the little princess wearing a cute night suit and showing her moves. Kapil wrote, "My little rockstar dancing #jinglebells @yoyohoneysingh."

The video has left netizens in a meltdown as they can't stop admiring Anayra. Check out the video here-

Earlier, Kapil had shared another video of him dancing with his daughter Anayra. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the video showed Kapil holding his little girl in his arms as she looked cute in a pink outfit. The comedian put the video on his Instagram stories with heart eye emojis.

Check out the video here-

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away. On December 10, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Anayra. This year in January, the couple welcomed their second baby-- a boy.

Announcing the arrival of his son, Kapil had tweeted, ""Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil."

Kapil Sharma was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy shows went off-air days before the comedian was blessed with his second child as he wanted to devote his time to his family. The show is expected to make a comeback with season 3 in a few months.