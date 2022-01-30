'Vicky Kaushal' flashes during Under-19 World Cup 2022; actor thanks netizens for spamming him with memes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal

Highlights 'Vicky Kaushal' became top trend during India vs Bangladesh in Under-19 World Cup 2022

During the cricket match the scoreboard flashed 'Vicky Kaushal'

The Bollywood actor has reacted to Internet users spamming him with Team India memes

It was India vs Bangladesh in Under-19 World Cup 2022, however, 'Vicky Kaushal' became one of the top trends on social media sites. Thanks to Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe, on Sunday, as the Indian U19 Cricket Team played against Bangladesh, the scoreboard flashed on the screen and coincidentally it had 'Vicky Kaushal' on it. The list soon caught viewers’ attention, and netizens flooded social media sites with hilarious memes. So much so that the Bollywood actor's account was spammed with jokes and memes about the same.

Reacting to the same, Vicky took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup 2022 scoreboard and wrote, “Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U19.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has finished the shooting of an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Sharib Hashmi. The film went on floors in December in Indore. Directed by Laxman Utekar of "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame, the movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Vicky Kaushal has a busy lineup ahead. He will next be seen in director Shashank Khaitan's "Govinda Naam Mera". also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the film is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

He also has Meghna Gulzar-directed "Sam Bahadur". It is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, popularly remembered by a grateful nation by his moniker 'Sam Bahadur'. Field Marshal Manekshaw, who saw five wars in his career and was awarded the Military Cross after World War II, led India as Chief of Army Staff to victory in the 1971 War. In the film, Sanya Malhotra plays Silloo (nee Bode), Manekshaw's wife and pillar of strength, whereas, Fatima Sana Shaikh will step into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, with whom the general had an endearing personal equation.