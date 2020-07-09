Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHBHATIA34 Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep's burial to take place in Mumbai today

Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep breathed his last on July 8 at his home in Mumbai. The actor died owing to age-related health issues. He was 81. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, his death left many Bollywood celebrities and fans mourning. Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor were some of the first celebrities who expressed their grief through social media posts on Wednesday evening. Jagdeep's burial will take place today and he will be laid to rest at Shia Kabristan, Mazgaon in Mumbai.

The family is waiting for Jagdeep's grandson Meezaan Jaaferi for the actor's last journey as he is in his farmhouse outside Mumbai. The veteran actor will be taken to Mazgaon Shia Burial Ground at 11:00 am and the time of supurd-e-khakk is 1.30 -3 pm.

"Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI. He started his career as a child artist and had worked in about 400 films. He is best known for his remarkable role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster film Sholay. He has worked in other popular films like Manna, Aar Paar, Do Bigha Zamin, Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, A Dilli Door Nahin among many others. The new generation knows him as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 film Andaaz Apna Apna.

Jagdeep was last seen in the 2017 film Masti Nahi Sasti. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

The late actor's sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri are also popular names in the entertainment industry. His grandson, Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan Jaaferi made his debut last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Malaal. He will next be seen in Hungama 2, also starring Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

