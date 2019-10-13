Monday, October 14, 2019
     
Varun Dhawan takes Akshay Kumar's Bala challenge, watch video

New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2019 23:55 IST
The Bala challenge started by actor Akshay Kumar has taken the Internet by storm with several Bollywood celebrities taking the challenge. The latest to join the bandwagon is actor Varun Dhawan and said that this is how he goes on set everyday.

Varun took to Twitter to upload his video with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In the clip, the two are seen doing the hook step of the song "Shaitan Ka Saala" from the forthcoming film "Housefull 4".

"This how i go to set everyday with #masterji. Kya step hain. Best of luck to bala," Varun captioned the video.

Others who have done the Bala Challenge include Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit DOsanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan among many others.

Currently, Varun is busy shooting for the remake of "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David Dhawan.

It also stars Sara Ali Khan.

"Coolie No. 1" is a remake of the filmmaker's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The new version is slated to release in May next year.

