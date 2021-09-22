Valimai release date: Ajith starrer to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast next Pongal, confirms Boney Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Valimai release date: Ajith starrer to clash with Vijay’s Beast next Pongal, confirms Boney Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday gave exciting news to the fans who had been waiting for the update on his upcoming film Valimai. He confirmed that his latest film starring Ajith in the lead role will open in cinemas on Pongal next year. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022."

Meanwhile, this announcement has brought two mega films to clash at the Tamil Nadu box office. For the unversed, Valimai will be released along with Vijay starrer Beast. Well, this is not the first time, that films of Vijay and Ajith are clashing at the box office. Interestingly, it has almost happened on twelve different occasions previously. The last time when their films collided at the cinema was about seven years ago. Both Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith’s Veeram were released in theatres during the Pongal holiday of 2014 and were declared massive hits at the box office.

While Valimai is in the post-production phase. Its final schedule wrapped up in Russia with Ajith. Beast is still in the shooting phase. On Wednesday, Vijay along with the team flew to Delhi to begin a new schedule.

Earlier Boney Kapoor had shared the motion poster of the film featuring Thala Ajith. Boney tweeted, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1." The Valimai poster read ‘Power is a state of mind’ and featured Ajith in a stylish avatar.

Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A cop thriller reportedly will have three female leads including Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi.

Also read: Beast second look: Vijay Thalapathy's intriguing poster on his birthday leaves fans impressed

On the other hand, Beast is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. This film also marks Pooja Hegde's debut in the Tamil cinema, who will play the role of the leading lady. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das will be seen in key roles.

Also read: Valimai: Boney Kapoor shares Kartikeya Gummakonda's first look from Ajith starrer