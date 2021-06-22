Beast second look: Vijay Thalapathy's intriguing poster on his birthday leaves fans impressed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUN PICTURES Beast second look: Vijay Thalapathy's intriguing poster on his birthday leaves fan demanding more

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are elated today as they got to witness their favorite actor's two looks from his upcoming movie Beast. The actor will be turning 47 years old on June 22. The makers of his upcoming film are not leaving any stone to make Vijay's day special. After revealing the title and the first look of Vijay's forthcoming film with Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson Dhilipkumar on Monday evening the makers revealed the second look of the actor sharp at 12 am on Tuesday marking Vijay's birthday.

The makers tweeted, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook! #HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja"

Earlier the makers dropped a video teasing fans about the update on the second look of Beast. The production house Sun Pictures tweeted, "#HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay Idhu inum mudiyala, inime dha arambamey! #BeastSecondLook @ 12 AM. #HBDThalapathy @actorvijay #HBDThalapathyVijay #BEAST."

Beast is Vijay's fourth film with Sun Pictures. The production house has previously bankrolled Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. He has previously worked on Vijay's 2014 feature Kaththi and recently released action-thriller Master.

Vijay, who was last seen in Master, wrapped up the first schedule of Beast in Georgia. Vijay returned to Chennai along with his crew during the second wave of the novel coronavirus. He will begin shooting for the second schedule once lockdown restrictions are eased by the government. Reportedly, the film will be an action entertainer with a pinch of thrill. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles. The film will mark Pooja's comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years.

Meanwhile, despite the pandemic, makers chose to release Vijay's previous film ‘Master’ in theaters in January 2021 and the film ended up becoming an absolute blockbuster. Fans lined up outside theaters to witness the aura of their favorite star. In a matter of few weeks, the film got released on an OTT platform and found a whole new world of audience around the globe.

Vijay will next be teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming yet-untitled project, to be produced by Dil Raju. An official statement is expected of the same.