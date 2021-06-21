Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER #Beast: Twitter user finds error in Thalapathy Vijay's scoped shotgun; fans call it 'PUBG knowledge'

The first-look poster of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film titled Beast has been released by the makers. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. The impressive first-look poster has the star actor in black pants and a white vest, holding a shotgun. While the fans are loving Vijay's look but someone pointed out on social media that Vijay's shotgun has a scope on it and claims that a shotgun does not require a scope. Meanwhile, many fans contradicted the claim and came up with reports and articles supporting that a shotgun can have a scope. Some of them also remarked that the user was saying this using his PUBG knowledge.

Here is the users claim:

Fans come in support of Vijay Thalapthy's Beast look and shared that there's nothing wrong with it. They even shared articles supporting their point.

Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay's film will be an action entertainer with a pinch of thrill and it also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles.