Image Source : TWITTER Fans can't keep calm after makers of 'Thalapathy 65' unveil first look poster of Vijay as #Beast

Ahead of actor Vijay's 47th birthday, the makers of his next film 'Thalapathy 65' revealed the first look poster of the actor. As per director Nelson Dhilipkumar the film has been titled Beast and Vijay indeed steals the show in the rogue avatar. He can be seen donning a white vest with jeans and holding a rifle in his hand looking as powerful as ever. As soon as the poster was dropped the hashtag #Thalapathy65 #Beast started trending on Twitter. Fans have already started their celebration as it was a perfect treat for them from their very own Thalapathy Vijay.

Check out fans and celebrities reactions here:

Reportedly, the film will be an action entertainer with a pinch of thrill and it also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles.