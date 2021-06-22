Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FAKEROOPII Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Fans pour in wishes on social media for the 'Beast'

Popular Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday today ie on June 22. Having worked in over 64 films, the actor rules the hearts of his fans. This is the reason why they are excited about each and every film. To raise their excitement levels, even more, the makers of his upcoming film 'Beast' shared the actor's second look poster. Being tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 65,' the forthcoming film is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. His last screen appearance was in 'Master' that released in theaters in January 2021 and ended up becoming an absolute blockbuster amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of his birthday, fans wished the star by making hashtags like #HBDTHALPATHYVijay and #HappyBirthdayThalapathy top trends on Twitter.

Yesterday, when the 'Beast' announcement came, the makers tweeted, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook! #HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja."

Earlier, a video teasing fans was tweeted by Sun Pictures with caption, "#HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay Idhu inum mudiyala, inime dha arambamey! #BeastSecondLook @ 12 AM. #HBDThalapathy @actorvijay #HBDThalapathyVijay #BEAST."

Have a look at how fans, as well as celebrities, are wishing Vijay Thalapathy on his 47th birthday today:

The shooting of the first schedule of the film wrapped up in Georgia. He returned to Chennai along with his crew during the second wave of COVID. The second schedule will be shot once the lockdown restrictions are eased by the government. The action entertainer will also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in crucial roles.