Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 65’ titled ‘Beast’ FIRST LOOK poster out on eve of his birthday

Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65' titled 'Beast' FIRST LOOK poster out ahead of his birthday

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar or Vijay is a huge name in the Tamil film industry. He is fondly known as Thalapthy. He has successfully given back-to-back blockbusters namely Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, and Master. The actor will be turning 47 years old on June 22. Vijay’s forthcoming film with Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson Dhilipkumar has been titled Beast, the filmmaker announced on the eve of his birthday.

Sharing the first look poster the makers wrote, "#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook."

Vijay looked ravishing in this bold avatar in a white vest paired with jeasn and holding a rifle.

This was indeed a perfect treat for Vijay's fans ahead of his birthday as they had been waiting for the release of his look for a long time. Soon after the release of the first look #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #Thalapathy65 started trending on Twitter.

Earlier, the production house took to their social media profile and made an announcement that they will unveil Vijay's look from the film on Monday. They tweeted saying, “Can't wait? Konjam chill pannu maapi! See you tomorrow at Clock face six oclock #Thalapathy65FLTomorrow @ 6pm #Thalapathy65FirstLook #Thalapathy65 @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja.”

Thalapathy 65 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Reportedly, the film will be an action entertainer with a pinch of thrill. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles.

Meanwhile, despite the pandemic, makers chose to release Vijay's previous film ‘Master’ in theaters in January 2021 and the film ended up becoming an absolute blockbuster. Fans lined up outside theaters to witness the aura of their favorite star. In a matter of few weeks, the film got released on an OTT platform and found a whole new world of audience around the globe.

Vijay will next be teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming yet-untitled project, to be produced by Dil Raju. An official statement is expected of the same.