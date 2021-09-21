Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BONEY KAPOOR Valimai: Boney Kapoor shares Kartikeya Gummakonda's first look from Ajith starrer

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. There has been quite a buzz ever since the inception of the film. On the special occasion of actor Kartikeya Gummakonda's birthday, film producer Boney Kapoor unveiled his first look from the film “Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @ActorKartikeya . Stay blessed always,” tweeted Boney Kapoor, while sharing the new Valimai poster.

Take a look:

Kartikeya Gummakonda made his acting debut in 2018 with the romantic action drama RX100. He has carved his niche as the action hero in Telugu cinema with movies like Hippi, Guna 369, Nani’s Gang Leader and 90ML. Valimai, meanwhile, will mark his debut in Tamil cinema.

Earlier Boney Kapoor had shared the motion poster of the film featuring Thala Ajith. Boney tweeted, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1." The Valimai poster read ‘Power is a state of mind’ and featured Ajith in a stylish avatar.

Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A cop thriller reportedly will have three female leads including Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi.

The film was earlier slated to release on Diwali 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. As per reports, an official announcement regarding Valimai's release date will be made soon.The final schedule of the film was shot in Russia with Ajith. The actor is playing a cop in the film.