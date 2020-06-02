Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_VAANIKAPOOR_ Vaani Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'ugly', check out her epic reply

In this day and age of social media has turned into a powerful force for Bollywood stars. Bollywoodcelebs are increasingly becoming more involved with their fans on these platforms and often share glimpses of their everyday life on social media. Though one might envy a celebrity for the glamorous lifestyle they live with fame and success also comes the risk of being trolled on social media. Actress Vaani Kapoor recently found herself on the receiving end of social media bullying. On Monday, the War actress interacted with her fans through Instagram's "Ask Me A Question". While her 3.6 million fans Vaaini Kapoor received a lot of response, however there's was one particualr remark that read, "You ugly b****.".

Vaani Kapoor replied with a classy reply and said, "You're beautiful inside out," and accompanied it with a heart-shaped emoji, thus shelling out major tips on how to deal with cyberbullying and not be affected by it".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vaani Kapoor Instagram

On the work front, Vaani was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office in India to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019.

Vaani will be seen next in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt . it is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage