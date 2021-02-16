Urvashi Rautela meets CM Yogi Adityanath during shoot of 'Inspector Avinash' |PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela meets CM Yogi Adityanath during shoot of 'Inspector Avinash'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who will be next seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the other members of her team. The actress is shooting for the web series in Lucknow. CM Adityanath recently announced that he will make a film city in Uttar Pradesh, due to which he is having constant meetings with all the Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi, and others.

The entire cast, which included Urvashi Rautela, Randeep Hooda, director Neeraj Pathak, and some others had a meeting with the CM.

"Truly honoured to meet honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh @myogi_adityanath. Thank you Sir for taking the time from your packed hectic schedule to meet me this afternoon for my favourite high tea, while shooting for my next project #InspectorAvinash... This is the first time that I will be playing a Lucknow/Lakhnawi character on screen. It is a completely different challenge for me. So love taking up new challenges that help me push my creative horizons. I hope I can surprise my audiences," posted Urvashi along with a few pictures with Yogi Adityanath.

Take a look:

Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed the entire cast of “Inspector Avinash” has given permission to produce numerous films and series. He said 'there will be no problem and the government will cooperate with the teams, fully.' Yogi wants the team to make more films on all the unsung police heroes who have sacrificed their lives in the state.



Meanwhile, 'Inspector Avinash' is based on the real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra from Lucknow. While, Urvashi will be playing the character of Poonam Mishra, Randeep Hooda will play the character, Avinash Mishra.

Previously, Urvashi gave a breath-taking performance in the film “Virgin Bhanupriya”. She was seen in films like “Sanam Re”, “Kabil”, and “Virgin Bhanupriya”. The actress now has three-films in her kitty.