Urfi Javed's oops moment captured, 'scolds' paps 'Koi izzat nahi hai...sharam nahi hai'

Urfi Javed never fails to amaze us with her fashion and style statements. Known for her bold and sartorial choices, she is often spotted in the city. While Urfi was out and about on Friday noon, she had an unfortunate incident as she lost her balance while walking on the road. Interestingly, her photographs and video elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative and same happened with her recent one too.

The Bigg Boss contestant was seen wearing a big pair of beige heels underneath a baby pink floral dress that she styled with customised dupatta-veil. Not just this, while joking with the paps, she even scolded one of 'chotu's' friend for calling him up during his working hours. She took over the phone and said in Hindi, "aye kaam pe hai chotu, kyun call kar rahe ho? kaam ke beech mein phone mat kiya karo, theek hai? aise nhi chalega".

Ahead of this, she even told the photographer, "Yeh dekho ye phone pe lage hue hain video ke beech mein, Koi izzat hi nahi hai... koi sharam hi nahi hai," as she snatches the phone. Soon the video garnered several hilarious reactions. A user said, "Ohh giri giri." Another added, "Iss bichari ko koi ramp walk platform de do kitni. Mehnat krti hai fashion industry me aane k liye ,Shame on so called designer n models. A third comment read, "Girni hi chaiye thi ye itni overacting ke paise kato."

Well, Urfi Javed's unique and unconventional fashion choices have always got her ample of attention. She regularly makes headlines her outlandish DIY fashion creations, using materials ranging from plastic tablecloths to sim cards and tissue paper. In her latest fashion venture, the 25-year-old donned a pink pantsuit that covered most of her face. The outfit included a jacket hanging on a hanger, which added to the unusual and eye-catching appearance.

As photos of Urfi Javed in this attire circulated on social media, it sparked a range of reactions from netizens. Many expressed their amusement in the comments.

