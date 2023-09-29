I&B Ministry orders PROBE into Tamil actor Vishal's corruption allegations against CBFC, says 'strictest...'

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Tamil actor Vishal

After Tamil actor Vishal shared his ordeal and accused the Central Board of Film Certification of corruption charges, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reacted to the same and ordered an investigation into the matter. For those who are late to the story, the Mark Antony star released a video on his social media and made shocking allegations against the CBFC.

I&B Ministry called it 'extremely unfortunate' and directed the Producers Guild of India and Motion Picture Association to take necessary action. On Twitter, I&B wrote, "The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved."

"A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in," the tweet further read.

In a video released by him, Vishal alleged that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh in total for the Hindi release of Mark Antony. He said the makers applied for a certificate online but had to visit the office in the flesh due to a glitch.

"But, we were taken aback by what happened at the CBFC office in Mumbai. When my person visited the office, we were given the option to pay the price of Rs lakh and get the certification the same day. We were left with no option," the actor said.

