Janhvi Kapoor makes SHOCKING claims; recalls finding photos of herself on 'almost pornographic pages'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about an 'uncomfortable' experience she had when she saw her images featured on Yahoo, which made her feel uneasy. As she talked about growing up in today's paparazzi culture as a star kid, the actress revealed that during her teenage years, she came across manipulated photos of herself on 'inappropriate sites.' Also, she mentioned that people with or without consent, took pictures of her and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor on her morphed pics

She expressed her shock and disappointment at discovering manipulated images of herself on websites that contained explicit or inappropriate content. She emphasised that it's disheartening that some individuals believe these manipulated pictures to be genuine, underlining the challenges that public figures like herself face in the digital age. The daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, told Newslaundry, "People see these manipulated images and assume they’re real. That deeply concerns me." The actress highlighted the concerning rise in the use of fake images, particularly with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence technology. Adding that she was shocked to find morphed pictures of herself on "inappropriate, almost pornographic pages."

Furthers, Janhvi shared that it was a strange and awkward experience to see her images like that, as a 10-year-old. She said, 'she looked "very uncomfortable" and not "groomed" in the snaps. "My friends looked at me differently, they poked fun at me for not getting waxed. I don’t think they understood it, so they started disliking me. I didn’t understand what was happening. Many insinuated that I don’t have to work as I was famous anyway, weird taunts that I wouldn’t understand. Everyone kept asking me when I was leaving school and why I was on Yahoo. There was a lot of judgement, a lot of questioning of one’s self-worth from a very young age."

About Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi made her foray into acting with her debut in the film industry, featuring in the movie 'Dhadak.' This film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter, was a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi hit 'Sairat.' In 2020, the actress was part of the Netflix horror anthology film 'Ghost Stories,' where she appeared in Zoya Akhtar's segment. She continued to showcase her versatility by taking on the titular role in the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," which was released in the same year.

Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor's filmography includes projects like 'Good Luck Jerry' (2022) and 'Bawaal' (2023), highlighting her growing presence and contributions in the film industry. Next, she is looking forward to the release of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

ALSO READ: Vijay Antony resumes work days after his daughter dies by suicide, video makes fans emotional | WATCH

ALSO READ: Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Decent opening for Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence's film

Latest Entertainment News