Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Decent opening for Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence's film

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy received a decent opening in theatres. The film, which released on Thursday (September 28), is a sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror-comedy "Chandramukhi," which featured Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles. Helmed by P. Vasu, The film opened at Rs 7.5 crore for all languages, as per early trade reports.

Chandramukhi 2 box office report

Kangana Ranaut's starrer was released alongside two Hindi films, Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha. Additionally, it was also a holiday in parts of India due to Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. Clubbing all the elements, the film was able to make a mark on ticket windows. On Day 1 the film earned Rs 7.5 Crore in all languages and has 51.90 percent Tamil occupancy. In contrast, the occupancy for the Telugu shows was 42.65 percent, while for the Hindi shows, it was 12.77 percent on Thursday, says Sacnilk.

About Chandramukhi 2

In 'Chandramukhi 2,' Kangana portrays a dancer in the king's court known for her beauty and dancing prowess, while Raghava Lawrence takes on the role of King Vettaiyan Raja. According to the trailer, the story revolves around a family that relocates to a grand mansion. They are given a clear warning to keep away from the south block, famously known as Chandramukhi's quarters. Kangana Ranaut takes on the character of a dancer in the king's court. Her character is renowned for her captivating beauty and exceptional dancing abilities. Opposite her, Raghava Lawrence assumes the role of King Vettaiyan Raja, inhabiting a separate world that forms the backdrop for the mansion's intriguing narrative.

Chandramukhi 2 also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Originally scheduled for a September 15 release, the film's premiere was delayed to September 28 due to technical reasons. . The film marks Ranaut's second Tamil film after Thalaivii.

