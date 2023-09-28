Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Reviews: Fans shower praises on Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence’s performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chandramukhi 2 poster

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Reviews: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's film was released on Thursday (September 28). Directed by P. Vasu, the film is a sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror-comedy "Chandramukhi," which featured Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles. It also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. As the audience watched the first day first show, they wasted no time in sharing their unfiltered reviews on social media.

Originally scheduled for a September 15 release, the film's premiere was delayed to September 28 due to technical reasons. In 'Chandramukhi 2,' Kangana portrays a dancer in the king's court known for her beauty and dancing prowess, while Raghava Lawrence takes on the role of King Vettaiyan Raja.

Kangana Ranaut is lauded for her standout performance as Chandramukhi, impressing the South Indian audience with her remarkable acting skills. The actress' performance in the film has left a strong impression and has been a highlight for viewers. As per early reviews, P. Vasu's directorial has successfully blended elements of comedy, horror, dance, and music, creating an entertaining film. Viewers have appreciated the movie for its ability to provide a wholesome and family-friendly entertainment experience. It will be interesting to see what the audience has to say, especially when a film is made on genre like horror-comedy, where the tone and expectations can vary. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, #Chandramukhi2 Review, Ratings 4/5, "Two Stars Extra For Kangana's Performance Not Even Single Second Of Her Screen Time Is Boring U Can't Take Ur Eyes Off Her & What A Dance She has Done Specifically In Swagathaanjali & Climax Song Unbelievable. Must Watch #KanganaRanaut."

Another added, "Ragawa Lawrence Master and Kangana, along with their incredible team, have created a BLOCKBUSTER movie that's pure, Don't miss this cinematic treat! #Chandramukhi2Review #MustWatch."

Kangana Ranaut starrer was officially announced in June 2022, generating excitement among fans of the original. The cinematography for the film was handled by R. D. Rajasekhar and editing by Anthony. The soundtrack was composed by the renowned music director M. M. Keeravani.

