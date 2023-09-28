The Vaccine War Twitter Reviews: Fans term Vivek Agnihotri’s film as 'well researched blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Vaccine War Twitter Reviews

The Vaccine War Twitter Reviews: Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher in leading roles, hit theaters on September 28. While it clashed with comedy drama 'Fukrey 3,' which features Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in key roles, the film received positive reviews from fans and critics. The Vaccine War also stars Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

The Vaccine War, produced by Pallavi Joshi, centers around the success story of the scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) who worked to develop India's first vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film sheds light on the challenges and struggles faced by the scientists as they create India's first indigenous vaccine. Fans who watched the film's first-day-first show expressed their opinion on social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

A user wrote, "Just watched #TheVaccineWar, firstdayfirstshow, Well researched movie! Factual, Salute to all our scientists, docs, frontline workers, animals etc every living creature who genuinely helped,sacrificed their lives to save our nation! #Respect." Another added, "maine aaj #TheVaccineWar ka first show dekha, bahut acchi movie banayi h aapne. It is a great Tribute to our unsung heros. Thankyou." Take a look:

Sudha Murthy's reaction

Earlier, noted author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy heaped praises on Vivek Agnihotri and his film. Speaking at the screening, she stated, "Behind every successful woman is an understanding man." This statement was directed towards the makers of the film, highlighting the power of unity and collaboration. Furthermore, Sudha Murthy exclaimed, "India can do it!" Her emotional response echoed the film's core message of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

According to makers, The Vaccine War has not only become a testament to India's indomitable spirit but also a beacon of hope and unity in the ongoing global battle against the pandemic.

