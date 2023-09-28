The Vaccine War Movie Review: Nana Patekar makes a strong comeback in Vivek Agnihotri's medical thriller

The Vaccine War Movie Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: The Vaccine War

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Genre: Medical thriller

We all have seen many films full of action, romance, and thriller, but this is one such movie which tells the tale of the real heroes of the country. When did corona happen, how did it happen, and how much did it happen? Almost everyone in the country knows that people lost their lives due to this. But you might not know how much struggle many people had to make the Corona vaccine and how much opposition they had to face during this time. The film has emphasised on women scientists in the country who have made the biggest contribution to making the vaccine.

The passion of the country's scientists

A film is judged on certain parameters be it actor, acting, story, dialogue, music, etc. But this film is based on a true incident so it will be judged on its treatment. If such a film is made worth watching even on subjects like science and Covid vaccine, which keeps you engaged for 2 hours and 41 minutes, then it is indeed a big achievement of the film. Initially, you will definitely find this film boring because it shows what is virus, what is science, and lab testing which only a scientist can understand, but later on seeing the passion of the scientist for the country, you will start finding this film entertaining.

Story of the film:

The film begins with the lockdown. During this time, there is silence on the entire road but the policemen continue to perform their duty and are seen paying attention to ensure that people do not come out of their homes. After this, the story starts from January 1, 2020, when the whole country is celebrating New Year, during this time ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava comes to know about a virus whose patient is found in Wuhan, China. Then the country's fight against an epidemic like Corona begins from here. This entire film has been shown in 12 chapters in which everything from the lockdown to the making of the vaccine and the false stories spread on social media has been told. During this time, the obstacles faced by the scientists were shown. Seeing the passion with which they work, you will definitely feel proud of them.

Apart from this, it is also shown in the film that when the public was struggling with covid, people were facing deaths in their homes, and were struggling for food, water and even treatment, during that time some people were posting several pages on social media. By writing posts, they were trying to defame the government and the country. They were saying that 'India cannot do it.' But in this film, Nana Patekar in the role of ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava proved with his India can do it dialogue that if the people of India decide to do something, they can definitely do it. It was very pleasant to see Nana in this important role on the big screen.

Characters in the film

In this film, Nana's character is that of a very rude professor who never talks lovingly to the people around him and does not even praise them for their good work. However, in the middle of the film, some such dialogues of Nana Patekar are also heard which will make you laugh. In the film, the character of Pallavi Joshi, who is playing the role of virologist Priya Abraham, the director of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), has also been shown to be very strong. She has a very powerful dialogue in the film when she is seen saying, "If we don't set fire to the tail of a rocket and send it into the sky, you would have no idea of what we have done". And what he says is per cent true. If you do not watch this film, you will never be able to know how a woman, along with managing the house, family, utensils, clothes, cooking, works day and night to fight corona for the country and make the vaccine. Raima Sen has also played the very powerful role of a journalist in this film. At the same time, you will see Anupam Kher in the role of the country's minister who is seen taking many important decisions during the time of Covid. You will also like Anupam Kher's character in this film.

Should you watch this film?

Many more things have been shown in this film in the entire 12 chapters, to know which you must watch this film. This film will not only entertain you but will also increase your knowledge and inspire you.