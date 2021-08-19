Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, actor thanks her in most cheeky way

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bell Bottom is out in cinemas for fans to enjoy. Ahead of the film's release, the actor's wife and actress-author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share her thoughts about the film. She posted a photo with Kumar as they headed for the film's screening in London. Addressing the actor as Mr K, Twinkle said, Twinkle dubbed Bell Bottom as "must watch".

Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch," she captioned her photo with Akshay Kumar.

The actor was quick to respond to her post. Keeping up with his wit and humour, he commented on her post writing, "It feels like a walk in the park when she approves #BellBottom is a #mustwatch, she said it, not me." Take a look:

"Bell Bottom" is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. Ranjit M. Tewari's directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

"Bellbottom" will release theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

It was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. It will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

Don't miss these:

Bell Bottom Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's punchlines and Lara Dutta's confidence are whistle-worthy

Bell Bottom Releases Today LIVE: Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket