Bell Bottom Movie: Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket Online

Starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the spy thriller Bell Bottom is all set to hit the cinema halls on Thursday (August 19). The film has already peaked the excitement of the fans with its trailer. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is inspired by true events. It is about a real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984. Akshay Kumar will be seen in a vintage avatar and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film. Interestingly, Bell Bottom was the first major Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bell Bottom is also the first mainstream commercial film to release in cinema halls after the covid lockdown. Trade analysts are contemplating good box office numbers considering the long drought period at the ticket window. If you are planning to watch Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, know where to book the movie tickets, release date, how to download in HD and other details here-

What is Bell Bottom Movie Release Date?

August 19, 2021

Who is the Director of Bell Bottom?

Ranjit M Tewari

Who are the producers of Bell Bottom movie?

Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani

Who are the writers of Bell Bottom movie 2021?

Aseem Arrora

Parveez Shaikh

What is the star cast of Bell Bottom movie?

Akshay Kumar as Agent Bell Bottom

Vaani Kapoor

Huma Qureshi

Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi

What is the running time of Bell Bottom?

123 minutes (2 hours 3 minutes)

Who are the Music Directors Bell Bottom movie?

The music of Bell Bottom is composed by Daniel B. George while Julius Packiam composed the trailer score. Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Shantanu Dutta, Kulwant Singh Bhamra, Gurnazar Singh and Maninder Buttar have composed the other songs of the film.

What is the cost of Bell Bottom movie?

Bell Bottom became the first Bollywood movie to start and end shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 during which shootings were stopped in India. It is said that the film's budget is around 50-60 cr, however, the makers have not given any official statement about the same.

How can I see Bell Bottom Movie Trailer?

You can watch Bell Bottom movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Pooja Entertainment.

Where to book Bell Bottom movie tickets?

You can book Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Where to download Bell Bottom movie online?

You can download Bell Bottom movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix.

Where can I watch the Bell Bottom full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix or Disney Plus Hotstar to watch Bell Bottom movie a couple of weeks after its release. The makers will release an official statement about which OTT platform will the film be available.

Where can I check the review of Bell Bottom movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Bell Bottom movie review on the link given below.

