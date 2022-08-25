TKSS: Sunil Pal slams Krushna Abhishek as he exits show, asks 'Kya karoge bahar jake, wahi B, C-grade films?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIL PAL Sunil Pal

TKSS (The Kapil Sharma Show) is all set to return to your television screens with new episodes and also some new cast members. Recently, Krushna Abhishek who has been a crucial team member of the show confirmed that he will not be a part of the comedy show. Krushna has said that he and the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have taken a "small break" from each other. Amidst all the rumours, going on whether Krushna will be part of the show or not, the comedian had shared, "For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out."

Recently, comedian Sunil Pal strongly reacted to Krushna's exit announcement. He took to Instagram and posted a video taking a dig at the latter. He expressed his anger over his exit and questioned his decision. In the video, he said "Kyun karte hai aise sab log. Kapil Sharma show acha chal raha hai, aapko acha kaam mil raha hai, paise bhi. Aapko bahar se 100 guna jyada mil raha hai. Kya karoge bahar jaake? Wahi chote-mote serial, B, C grade ki filmein? Kya hojata hai inn logo ko?."

He added that anyone leaving the show won't affect Kapil as he is growing with every passing day.

Watch the video below:

Ali Asgar has also taken a break from the show. The actor who is popular for his appearance as 'dadi' on the comedy show will be seen participating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The show that premiered on April 23, 2016 had so far seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5. It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar. Now actress Srishti Rode has also joined the cast of the show.

The new season of Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on Sony TV from September 10. New episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will be making the audience laugh every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM.

