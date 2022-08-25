Aamir Ali breaks silence on his divorce with ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh & daughter Ayra staying with her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR ALI Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were one of the most loved couples in the television industry. Before getting divorced in January they were married for almost nine years. They both also have a daughter, Ayra together whom they welcomed through surrogacy. Aamir and Sanjeeda's love story was not less than a fairytale but their differences and troubles could not save their marriage. They both have always maintained a stoic silence on their separation and refrained from making any statements about each other in the public domain. Recently, Aamir broke his silence and talked about his divorce with Sanjeeda and the struggles of staying away from his daughter.

While talking to ETimes, Aamir shared, "It was extremely difficult at that point. After my marriage fell apart, main hil chuka tha (I was shaken). But I am a sportsman by nature, and I never give up. I have always been a happy soul, and I am glad that I am back to being that."

He added, "I don’t harbour ill feelings for anyone and I wish the best for my ex. Sab khush raho life mein (Everyone should just be happy)." According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic gave him ample time for introspection. It helped the actor gain perspective by allowing himself to look at the positives. During the pandemic, I got a lot of time to introspect. I started looking at the positives, be it from COVID-19 or my failed relationship."

Reportedly, Aamir has not been allowed to meet his daughter for the past 10 months. When asked to react to it, Aamir said, "It's a sensitive topic and I don’t wish to talk about it. I don’t want to play any cards, but unfortunately, a man is always blamed. I have always maintained a dignified silence on matters related to my personal life. Someone I have spent so many years with deserves respect. So, I won’t say anything."

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali after being in a relationship for several years got married in the year 2012. They even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and emerged as the winner. The couple filed for legal separation in the second half of 2020. They were granted divorce a year later in 2021 and the custody of their child was given to Sanjeeda Shaikh.

