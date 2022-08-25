Ranbir Kapoor apologises for commenting on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain: 'Sense of humour...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SELCOUTH_123 Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Criticised for fat shaming wife Alia Bhatt by commenting on her pregnancy weight gain, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday apologised to those offended and said it was a joke that "didn't turn out to be funny". Kapoor, was roundly criticised on social media for his recent remarks at an Instagram Live session with Bhatt, had said "phailoed" (spread) in reference to his wife's weight.

He reacted to the online furore by saying his intent was not to hurt anybody and that he has a bad sense of humour, "Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered," Kapoor said at an event

"I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So, I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it,” the actor added. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor fat shames pregnant wife Alia Bhatt, faces severe backlash from netizens

In the Instagram Live interaction, a clip of which is circulating on various social media platforms, where Kapoor pointed to his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailoed (referencing her weight gain)."

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home Vastu in Mumbai and in June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir recently returned from Italy where they went for their babymoon. Alia had announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir through a cute post. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment.She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

