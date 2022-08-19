Ranbir Kapoor fat shames pregnant wife Alia Bhatt, faces severe backlash from netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SELCOUTH_123 Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo who tied the knot in April this year are expecting their first child together. Their fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite couple on-screen together. Recently, during a promotional event for their upcoming film Brahmastra, they both came together for an Instagram Live session. During the interaction, Ranbir was seen fat-shaming Alia. He pointed at her pregnant belly and commented on her weight gain. This hasn't gone down too well with netizens and they called out Ranbir for his words. They took to social media and trolled him for being 'insensitive' and questioned his sense of humour.

During the live session, Alia was seen sharing the reason why they are not promoting their film Brahmastra extensively. Film’s director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were also present with her. A clip from their interaction is going viral on social media platforms in which Ranbir could be seen interrupting Alia when she spoke about Brahmastra's promotion. Alia said, "We will do it (promote the film extensively). If you are asking why we are not phailod (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…" In between, Ranbir interrupted and as he looked at Alia's belly, he said, "Well, I can see somebody has phailod." He later said that he was joking after Alia looked shocked.

Netizens Reactions

The video is being shared on Reddit and several such platforms. Slamming Ranbir, a user said, "I can’t believe he said that! Ranbir is a 40 year old man child with no common sense. Alia deserves better."

A user also said, "If he is saying this on camera, think what he says in private... but he has made loads of such comments with Katrina and Anushka.. and they both give it back to him then and there."

"Never say a word to a pregnant lady about her weight...not even as a joke....she is already feeling insecure about it...," said another user.

Another user said, "Was that a joke???? Was is it funny?"

About Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is an upcoming trilogy film, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022 in five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Brahmastra was in limelight from the very day it was announced and it took over four years to get the production work done for this film. Now after much delay due to various reasons, the movie is ready to hit the theatres on September 9 in 2D and 3D.

