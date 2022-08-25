The Kapil Sharma Show returns on THIS date with new actors minus Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning after a short break. For the new season, the host will be bringing in some new faces albeit bidding adios to a few old ones. While Kapil Sharma had previously announced the return of TKSS, on Thursday he shared the date with a funny announcement video. The clip features TKSS veterans Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh among others. However, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar missed it.

Srishty Rode joins The Kapil Sharma Show

In the announcement video, Kapil is seen in a hospital with a bandage on his forehead. As he wakes up he recognises everyone except his wife. A few seconds, actress Srishty Rode enters the room and he instantly remembers his old acquaintance giving Archana Puran Singh an opportunity to take a jibe at him.

TKSS new season premiere date and time

As per the video, the new season of Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on Sony TV from September 10. New episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will be making the audience laugh every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM.

Krushna Abhishek quits TKSS

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has said that he and the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have taken a "small break" from each other. Amidst all the rumours, going on whether Krushna will be part of the show or not, the comedian shared: "For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out."

Ali Asgar takes break from The Kapil Sharma Show

Ali Asgar has also taken a break from the show. The actor who is popular for his appearance as 'dadi' on the comedy show will be seen participating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actor will be entering the competition as 'Dadi', his beloved character from "Comedy Nights with Kapil".

Talking about the same he said, "I'm a bit nervous but am looking forward to performing in front of the amazing panel of judges Madhuri (Dixit) Ma’am, Karan (Johar) sir, and Nora (Fatehi). The cherry on the cake is that I will be seen in my favourite comic character ‘Dadi', and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the dancing diva by her side. I will put my best foot forward to entertain the audience," he said.

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The show that premiered on April 23, 2016 had so far seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5. It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.

The show has entertained the audience with the fun banter between Kapil and Bollywood celebrities, who usually visit the show to promote their latest film.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' saw Shah Rukh Khan as the first guest in 2016, who came to promote his film 'Fan'. Later many celebs such as Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Yami Gautam, Virender Sehwag, Dharmendra and many such names have visited the show as special guests.

Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be on the show as a permanent house guest but later Archana Puran Singh replaced him on the show. In fact Sunil Grover also left the show after some differences with the host.

Don't miss these:

Amitabh Bachchan 'grateful' for concerns and prayers amid second bout of COVID19

Raju Srivastava gains consciousness after 15 days, doctor informs 'health condition is improving'

Liger Review & Twitter Reaction: Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut with Mike Tyson gets thumbs up

Latest Entertainment News