Liger Review & Twitter Reaction: Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut with Mike Tyson gets a thumbs up

Liger Review and Twitter Reaction: Vijay Deverakonda has made his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday. The Karan Johar film, directed by Puri Jagannadh also has Ramya Krishnan along with Mike Tyson cameo. As the film hits the theaters, hashtags like Liger and Vijay Deverakonda have taken social media platforms by storm. While some have gone at length to praise Vijay and Ramya's performances, others seem disappointed. But no matter what their opinion is, the film has grabbed the attention of netizens and cinegoers alike. Here's what they are saying about the film.

A Twitter user find the film excellent. Heaping praise on it, he wrote, "One word review:- Excellent.. One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie. #MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty."

Another thinks the first half was good, but the second needed more to declare the film a blockbuster. "#Liger First Half Review: Decent First Half with very Good BGM.. Ramya Krishna Characterisation.. #VijayDeverakonda Fights & Looks .. Love track is not much effective.. Lot Depends on 2nd Half to score a Big Hit. #WaatLagaDenge #LigerHuntBegins."

A Twitterati called the film a mass entertainer, adding the film could have been more engaging. "#Liger A Good Mass Commercial Entertainer.. The 1st half is somewhat slow and could’ve been better but is pretty engaging.. Feast for masses. General audience will like it too.. Rating: 3.25/5," the tweet reads.

However, they were some who were very disappointed. "Abbailu very below average 1st half. Very routine story, no gripping screenplay, 0 exciting moments. Wasted #VijayDeverakonda Caliber. Feels like watching a dubbing movie. Totally on second half now.. Assam train kosam ticket tiskunatle anipistondi as of now #ligerreview #Liger."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action film features Deverakonda as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya Panday. American boxing legend Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film. Though some of her films failed at the box office, there are a lot of hopes that she has from "Liger".

